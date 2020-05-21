1 person injured, 2 dogs saved after morning house fire in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A person is taken to the hospital after a house fire in north Amarillo.

It happened at 9:48 a.m. on the 300 block of Bonita Ave.

According to the Amarillo Fire Department, smoke was showing from the home, and fire crews started attacking the fire outside.

AFD said the fire was contained to a front bedroom with light smoke damage throughout the home.

The fire was called under control at 10:03 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation. Fire officials said the person’s status is unknown.

Two dogs were also pulled from the residence. Both animals were given oxygen and have since recovered.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

