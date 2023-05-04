AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reported that one person has been injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting in west Amarillo.
According to APD, officers were called to the area of 800 S. Belleview, at 4:06 p.m., on a shots fired call. Police said the department received several calls from the same incident.
APD said when officers arrived they found a juvenile male who had been shot. Police said he was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said they believe another juvenile is a suspect in the shooting. The Amarillo Police Juvenile Investigation Unit was on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
