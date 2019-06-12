News

1 dead following wreck near Ross and Hollywood

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 05:41 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 09:38 PM CDT

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- One person is dead after a wreck near Ross and Hollywood Rd., that according to DPS.

Information is limited at this time, but DPS told us the wreck involves a passenger vehicle and an 18-wheeler.

Officials said the eastbound lanes of Hollywood between Ross and Grand are closed at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

 

