1 dead following crash north of Canadian
HEMPHILL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- One person is dead following a crash in Hemphill County.
It happened around 1:40 p.m., about a half of a mile north of Canadian on US-60.
According to DPS Troopers, Lucas Green, 36, of Elk City, Oklahoma, was driving south when his vehicle veered off the road, crashed head-on into a tree and caught fire.
DPS said a witness told officials that Green was traveling at a high rate of speed and had crossed over the double yellow line multiple times before crashing.
Green was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
