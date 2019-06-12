1 dead following crash north of Canadian

HEMPHILL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- One person is dead following a crash in Hemphill County.

It happened around 1:40 p.m., about a half of a mile north of Canadian on US-60.

According to DPS Troopers, Lucas Green, 36, of Elk City, Oklahoma, was driving south when his vehicle veered off the road, crashed head-on into a tree and caught fire.

DPS said a witness told officials that Green was traveling at a high rate of speed and had crossed over the double yellow line multiple times before crashing.

Green was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.