1 dead, 3 hurt after motorcycle gang shootout at Texas bar

UPDATE: According to the Associated Press, one person has died due to his/her injuries.

MIDLAND, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – Four people are in local hospitals following a shooting at a Midland bar.

According to the Midland Police, officers were called to a shots fired at “Your Place Bar” on West Wall Street around 8:26 p.m. Sunday night.

While investigating, officers learned multiple shots were fired between members of a motorcycle gang and four people were injured, according to a release.

All four have been transported to local hospitals and their conditions are currently unknown.

Police officials say the suspects were last seen headed west towards Odessa.