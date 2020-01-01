1 dead, 2 injured after wreck in Wheeler County

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a wreck in Wheeler County.

It happened yesterday around 12:15 p.m., just four miles east of Shamrock on I-40.

According to DPS, a truck, driven by Peter Smith, 41, of Clifton Springs, New York, veered across the center median and into the eastbound lanes, hitting another truck.

Troopers said Smith’s truck had significant front end damage, which caused the front seat area to be crushed. The truck rolled onto its passenger side across both lanes of I-40 East.

The other truck rolled onto its passenger side and into the barrow ditch.

Officials said Smith was pronounced dead on scene. His passenger was air-lifted to a Lubbock hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the other truck was taken to the hospital in Shamrock with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

