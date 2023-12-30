AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released more information regarding the wreck that happened Friday on Amarillo Boulevard West and Tennessee Street.

According to a APD press release, at around 3:51 p.m. on Dec. 29, officers were dispatched to a major crash that involve two vehicles, a Chevrolet Suburban and a Nissan Sedan.

APD detailed when they arrived at Amarillo Boulevard West and Tennessee they found the Chevrolet Suburban with heavy damage towards the front end and the Nissan with heavy damage.

The release said the Suburban was traveling westbound on Amarillo Boulevard while the Nissan was driving eastbound on Amarillo Boulevard at a high rate of speed.

Officials said the driver of the Nissan Kaylaa Kirkland ,26, lost control due to the high rate of speed and slid sideways into oncoming traffic. Kirkland was hit in the passenger side by the Suburban.

The detailed that Kirkland was transported to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries. APD said the driver of the Suburban also suffered serious injuries from the wreck and was transported to an ae hospital.

APD stated that this incident remains under investigation by The Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Dept.