1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Tuesday accident in Quay County

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico State Police released information on a Tuesday afternoon accident that left one 11-year-old Clovis resident dead.

According to a news release, officials with the police were called to a single-vehicle crash involving a 2017 Hyundai four-door passenger car at approximately 12:40 p.m. Tuesday on State Road 469 near milepost 11 between Grady and San Jon.

After an initial investigation, officials stated that the vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old female from Clovis, was travelling north on State Road 469. The vehicle left the roadway and slid sideways into a power pole. The 11-year-old passenger suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was airlifted from the scene to a Texas hospital and her condition is not known.

Officials believe that alcohol is not a factor in the incident and seatbelts appeared to have been worn by both individuals. The crash continues to be under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.

