1 arrested after police find man stabbed in NW Amarillo

Police say the man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is arrested after police find a man stabbed in northwest Amarillo.

According to police, Jonah Fletcher, 39, was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

It happened January 1 around 3:30 p.m. on the 200 block of S. Florida.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 67-year-old man who had been stabbed about three hours before police had been called.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Fletcher was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

The incident is under investigation.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to reflect the correct spelling of the suspect’s name.

