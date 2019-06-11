News

"White coat hypertension" patients could have a higher risk of death

Patients whose blood pressure rises at the doctor's office could have a higher risk of death.

"White coat hypertension" or a spike in your blood pressure at the doctor's office despite typically having normal blood pressure elsewhere may increase your risk of heart disease or stroke by a third.

This according to a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Researchers say "white coat hypertension" should be taken seriously as the risks can increase for patients who are not given medication for it.

"White coat hypertension" is believed to affect one in five Americans.

