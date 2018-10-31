"Safe Stop" Trick‐or‐Treating at Amarillo Fire Stations

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -

In an effort to provide safe trick‐or‐treating for community families and children, the Amarillo Fire Department is publishing a map with the locations of all thirteen fire stations as an open invitation for trick‐or‐treating on the evening of October 31.

The department receives numerous requests for Fire Trucks to attend various community events on Halloween. Due to the number of requests and the need for these fire trucks to remain in service to respond to emergencies, the public is invited to the fire stations.

Each station will have candy to hand out to children, and pending any emergency calls, should be present to hand out candy to children.