'Plan While You Can' Campaign Held by TxDOT Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AMARILLO, Texas - The Texas Department of Transportation displayed an interactive game at the Amarillo Civic Center on Sunday, Dec. 30. The goal was to discourage drunk driving this holiday season.

The 'Plan While You Can' campaign reminds Texas drivers to plan ahead with a sober ride.

'Plan to Win' was the trivia game that quizzed and educated participants on the dangers and consequences of drinking and driving.

During the 2017 holiday season, there were 2,469 crashes in Texas involving drivers under the influence of alcohol. Those crashes led to 96 fatalities and 202 serious injuries.