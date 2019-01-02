'Bird Box Challenge': Netflix's warns fans 'do not hurt yourselves'

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image Courtesy: MGN Online

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - We're only a couple days into 2019 and there's already a warning out there asking people not to hurt themselves.

Yup -- the "Bird Box Challenge" has taken full flight in honor of the popular Netflix horror film.

More than 45 million accounts have already viewed the film, according to Netflix.

The film, directed by Susanne Bier and starring Sandra Bullock, is set in a world where a mysterious supernatural force causes people to voluntarily commit suicide if they look at it.

Now apparently enough people are blindfolding themselves and participating in the "Bird Box Challenge," enough for Netflix to come out and issue a warning.

Some of the challenges on social media show people trying to do things like riding scooters, going up escalators, or navigating the outdoors.

In response to all the challenges, Netflix tweeted the following warning:

"Can't believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don't know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes."