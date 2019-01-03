"Baby Faith" Lives Up To Her Name

(KPLC) Tiffany Duhon had a fairly normal pregnancy.



"We did ultrasounds and everything was fine with the baby," Duhon says. "And I was just going on every day, going to work, ready for the baby to come."



Duhon went into preterm labor with her first-born, so doctors were cautious.



"She was just a joy her whole pregnancy," Dr. Uzma Porche recalls. "She never had much to complain about, very uneventful, so when she came in with premature rupture of the membrane, I was very surprised."



At just 26 weeks, Duhon went into labor.



"When I got out the bed, I saw water was rushing," Duhon said.



She went to the hospital and was put on magnesium, steroids, and antibiotics to continue the baby's development. However, two days later, Duhon knew the baby was coming.



Read more: http://bit.ly/2SyN9Vw