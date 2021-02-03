MyHighPlains.com spotlighting local missing person cases in new digital series

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs), funded by the National Institute of Justice, more than 600,000 people go missing in the United States every year.

While many are found quickly, NamUs said tens of thousands of individuals remain missing for more than a year.

At the writing of this article, there are 23 missing people on the High Plains. We want to change that number. That is why we are launching a new digital series, “Missing on the High Plains.”

“Missing on the High Plains” will feature every missing person case in the top 26 counties in the Texas Panhandle, the four counties in Northeast New Mexico, and the three counties in the Oklahoma Panhandle. We hope that someone will come forward with information on a case.

More About Missing Persons:

We spoke with Cpl. Jeb Hilton from the Amarillo Police Department to give some tips on the steps to take when a person goes missing. He said the first thing to do is call the police.

“We want to know so that we can start looking and the quicker we can get on a trail the better,” said Cpl. Hilton.

He said as soon as you realize the person is gone and you feel like it is out of the ordinary, call the police.

Cpl. Hilton also said a common misconception is the police will not make a report until a person has been missing 24 hours. He said that is not true.

“We will make a missing person report on somebody that has gone missing no matter how long,” Cpl. Hilton said. “We will begin the investigation as soon as we get word of it. That’s the thing that we want to get out there, is the quicker we can get on that the quicker we can start looking for this person is missing.”

What Makes a Case Cold?

Cpl. Hilton said cases pretty much become a cold case when no other leads are coming, or there is no more information that they can find at the time.

He said APD has detectives that look back through the cases every year, and that the detectives are switched so they can have fresh eyes looking at them to find something another may have missed.

“They look at those they reach back out to people and we might even put them back out periodically just to say, ‘Has anybody remembered anything about this?’ And it might be something that you didn’t see it the year before, but you see it and say, ‘Man that jogged my memory on this,’ and that little bitty thing could be what leads us to solving that case,” Cpl. Hilton said.

FAQs:

How can I list a family member or friend on the “Missing on the High Plains” section of your website?

In order for a person to be added to the list, they must be declared missing by a law enforcement agency. (I.e. Amarillo Police, Potter County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS.)

Once law enforcement has officially declared them a missing person, we can reach out to law enforcement about the case.

How do I file a missing person’s report?

Contact the law enforcement agency in the area the person was last known to be in, especially if the person is under 18 or older than 65, or is vulnerable (suffering from physical or mental illness, depressed/suicidal or the disappearance is completely out of character).

Law enforcement will need details about the missing person, like a photo, date of birth, address, physical description, clothing last seen wearing and other details of the life of the person.

Is there a case age limit?

No. We will display all law enforcement confirmed missing person cases, no matter how old the case may be.

What if I have another question about “Missing on the High Plains?”

If you have any more questions, feel free to reach out on the following form.