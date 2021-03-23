Missing on the High Plains: Nicole ‘Nikki’ Moore

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nicole “Nikki” Moore was last seen around December 1, 2016. She was 28 at the time.

Amarillo Police said Moore’s vehicle, a 2003 blue Cadillac CTS, was found in the Toys R Us parking lot at Soncy and I-40 on January 6, 2017.

APD said in a release, “Investigators in the case have good information that Nikki has headed westbound on I-40 towards New Mexico, but only made it as far as Adrian, Texas.”

APD officials said detectives along with other agencies including the FBI, ATF, Texas Rangers, Texas DPS, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Oldham County Sheriff’s Office, Potter County Sheriff’s Office, Deaf Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Quay County Sheriff’s Office, New Mexico and the New Mexico State Police have searched the area on foot, vehicle, and by aircraft. They said search warrants have been served in attempts to find Moore, but she still has not been found.

In May 2020 Billy Ivy, Jr. was arrested on two capital murder charges. One of those charges was Capital Murder by Terror/Threat or Other Felony for the murder of Moore. Ivy was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for both charges. Ivy was indicted by a grand jury on those two charges.

In September 2020, Amarillo Police named Billy Ivy, Jr. as the primary suspect in Moore’s case, which they say he had been since the beginning of the investigation. On Sept. 17, 2020, APD went public with the allegations against Ivy as they continued asking for help in the search for Moore’s body.

Ivy died at the Potter County Jail on Wednesday, Sept. 16. As a result of his death, all pending charges against Ivy were dropped.

“Someone knows about Nikki’s disappearance and we want you to come forward and give this information we want you to talk to us so that we can find Nikki and give her family the peace, the answers and the closure that they deserve,” said Amarillo Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld.

APD’s Sgt. Mike Dunn, the lead investigator in the Moore case, said, “We want to bring Nicole’s body home. She deserves the respect of a proper burial. She and her family deserve some closure since justice is going to be denied.”

According to Sgt. Dunn, no-body cases are rare in Texas but investigators have made headway in Moore’s case.

“We do have information that it’s in a rural area, and we suspect his—his, he has holdings in a rural area of the west Panhandle,” said Sgt. Dunn. “We also know he had access to many large ranches in the Texas Panhandle and also in Eastern New Mexico.”

Working with the FBI, Sgt. Dunn announced APD investigators learned Ivy was still conspiring. According to Sgt. Dunn, the evidence came from a contraband cell phone, with audio recordings of Ivy describing the crime.

“We know, based on this recording that we received, that Ivy secreted her body and that he intended to use that to try and work out a deal. He called it ‘Plan A’ and in the process of this, his intent was to kill somebody,” Sgt. Dunn said.

APD also believes Ivy planned to blame the murder of Moore on his then-wife, Joanie, in exchange for some type of leniency.

Sgt. Dunn said of Ivy’s plan, “…that he intended to use that to try and work out a deal.”

Billy Ivy, Jr.’s attorney, Bill Cornett, said he would not believe the charges against Ivy unless the state met its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury.

“Well, they made a lot of charges against Billy and they haven’t proved a single one of them yet,” Cornett said. “All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and the state never have proved any of the charges that they’ve made and it looks like they’re never gonna be able to now.”

Moore’s family still wants answers.

“She’s a real sweet person. If anybody knows where she’s at or seen her, please, let us know,” said Andrea Moore, Nicole’s mother.

“For that to happen to my sister. It hurts me so much. I just want my sister back,” said Serina Moore, Nicole Moore’s sister.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for a lead on Moore’s whereabouts.

“If you’ve been intimidated if you’ve been scared, if you’ve been threatened, for whatever reason that you haven’t come forward up till now, I’m asking you to come forward,” said Sgt. Dunn.

If anyone has any information on Nicole “Nikki” Moore’s location, or the case, you are asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-9468.