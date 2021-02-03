Missing on the High Plains: Linda Barnett

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Linda Barnett, 38, was last seen on Sunday, July 5, 2020, on the 500 block of South Kentucky Street.

Officials said Barnett has multiple health issues that require medication, but she does not have it with her. She also does not have her ID, phone, or any money.

She was last seen wearing a multi-colored striped shirt and black and gray camouflage pants.

Amarillo Police and others searched the area she was last seen in but did not find her.

If anyone has any information on her, Barnett’s location or where she may be, call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038, or call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

Anonymous tips can also be sent online at www.amapolice.org, or by using the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 app.

More photos of Barnett: