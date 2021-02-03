Missing on the High Plains: Jose Caballero

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Jose Moreno Caballero was last seen in Dumas, Texas on March 7, 1996. He was 36 years old at the time.

Caballero was last seen in a red sweater, tan jacket, and blue jeans. He is also known to wear non-prescription sunglasses.

According to the Texas DPS, Caballero was dropped off at a bus station en route to El Paso to be reunited with family members. The DPS record shows he seemed nervous about the reunification.

If you have any information on the disappearance of Caballero, contact the Dumas Police Department at 806-935-3998.