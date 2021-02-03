Missing on the High Plains: Johnny Lee Baker

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Johnny Lee Baker was last seen on June 20, 1994, in Borger, Texas. He was 47 at the time.

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs), which is funded by the National Institute of Justice, the circumstances of his disappearance are unknown.

NamUs records show Baker was last seen at his home, and all of his personal belongings, including clothing, wallet, glasses, and vehicle, were left at the home. The only thing missing from the home was the garage door opener.

Baker is described as 5′ 11″ with brown, graying hair, blue eyes, with a slight scar over his left eye.

If anyone has any information on Baker’s location or other information regarding the case, call the Borger Police Department at 806-273-0950.