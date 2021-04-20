Missing on the High Plains: Carol Allen

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Carol Allen was last seen in Amarillo, Texas on February 16, 2021. She is 64 years old.

According to Amarillo Police, Allen moved to Amarillo in late November 2020. She last spoke with friends and family on February 14, 2021.

APD said she checked out of a local shelter two days later and has not been seen since.

A missing person report was filed through APD on March 9.

Detectives said they have followed up on this case but have found no leads.

According to KFDX 3 News, our sister station in Wichita Falls, Celena Wood, a friend of Allen’s, said Allen met someone on an online dating website upon moving to Amarillo.

KFDX reported that Wood said Allen’s two sons, who live in Wichita Falls, said there have been times they have not talked, but nothing close to this.

Wood told KFDX an Amarillo Police officer she spoke with said he recognized her and dropped her off at a shelter.

Allen is described as:

Height – 5′ 3″

– 5′ 3″ Hair – Reddish/Grey

– Reddish/Grey Eyes – Blue

Anyone who may have details on her location or information on the case is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-9468.