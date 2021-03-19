Missing on the High Plains: Bobby Lee Johns

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bobby Lee Johns was last seen in Amarillo, Texas on June 9, 2018. He was 65 years old at the time.

On June 13, 2018, Amarillo Police were called to the 7400 block of Holyoke for a report of Johns being missing.

Later on June 13, Amarillo Police said his vehicle was found on I-40 in Oldham County off of mile marker 15.

Authorities at the time said they believed Johns could be in danger.

Investigators have followed leads and searched large areas around the location where his vehicle was found in Oldham County, but those have come up empty. Police said several long-time friends have searched multiple locations but have found no signs of Johns.

Johns is described as:

Height – 5′ 11″

– 5′ 11″ Hair – Brown

– Brown Eyes – Brown

Anyone who may have details on his location or information on the case is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-9468.