Amarillo Police continue to look for clues in Linda Barnett case

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It has been almost a year since an Amarillo woman went missing, and Amarillo Police are looking for any clues in her disappearance.

“We haven’t really got any leads at this point, but the family’s asking questions and we want to give them answers to that,” said APD Sgt. Norman Fisher.

Linda Barnett was last seen on July 5, 2020, at her home on the 500 block of South Kentucky.

“She walked away from her house where she lived with her boyfriend. They’ve been together for several years,” said Sgt. Fisher. “Either there was an argument or something took place. He fell asleep, woke up and Linda was gone.”

That is where APD picked up the case.

“We did a neighborhood canvass after we were given the case, and many of the people didn’t know Linda at all. [They] hadn’t seen her in the neighborhood. Maybe one or two people saw her walking around before. She walked a lot to the grocery store,” said Sgt. Fisher.

Sgt. Fisher said they have little information on the case right now, so they are relying on anyone with information to come forward.

“I think the thing sometimes is the public doesn’t think about that everything is a puzzle piece, and in cases that we work every day, you need that little small piece of the puzzle that may help you break the case, whether it’s a license plate off a car or some weird advantage you saw,” said Sgt. Fisher.

He said he believes that someone knows something about her disappearance, but they may be afraid to come forward.

“I think somebody out there knows something and I think they’re just afraid,” said Sgt. Fisher. “People just don’t disappear wholeheartedly and just be gone. I’m hoping that something else didn’t happen to her, but however, we just gotta… we got to figure it out. We got to figure it out.”

Sgt. Fisher said the San Jacinto community is a small area and believes that someone may have seen her that day, but again, they are just afraid to say something.

If anyone has any information on the case, they are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be sent online at www.amapolice.org, or by using the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 app. Tips can remain anonymous.