AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Amarillo Police Department (APD), the investigation into the disappearance of 40-year-old Linda Barnett continues into another year.

APD detailed that Barnett was last seen on July 5, 2020, in the 500 block of South Kentucky Street. Barnett, according to APD, is noted to have multiple health issues that require medication but upon her disappearance, she did not have the medication with her. In addition, APD said that Barnett did not have her ID, phone, or any money on her.

Barnett, APD reported, was last seen wearing a multi-colored striped shirt and black and gray camouflage pants. APD stated that the department “followed several leads and searched many areas but have not been able to locate her.”

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Linda Barnett is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038 or call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

Anonymous tips can also be sent online at www.amapolice.org, or by using the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 app.