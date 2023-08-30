Gov. Abbott announces the ‘Texas Tactical Border Force’ ahead of the anticipated expiration of Title 42 (KXAN Photo/Monica Madden)

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Governor Greg Abbott announced that Governor Greg Abbott encouraged state agencies to adopt Senate Bill 422 and the federal Servicemember Civil Relief Act.

According to the release, Abbott aims to expand out-of-state occupational licensing reciprocity for U.S. military service members and their spouses in Texas.

“To keep Texas a national leader in supporting our men and women in the military and removing barriers to employment, I am directing Texas state agencies that issue occupational licenses that have not already done so to immediately begin the process of adopting administrative rules in line with the changes established in Senate Bill 422,” reads the memo.

Abbott signed a previous bill in 2019 benefiting military spouses helping them get jobs by making it easy to get out-of-state occupational licenses. Abbott plans to expand the licensing reciprocity for U.S. military servicemembers starting Sept. 1.