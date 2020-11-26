Walmart Black Friday: Here are the best deals you can find right now online

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Walmart announced last month a revamped Black Friday event in three phases with the first couple rounds of deals available right now online.

If you’re looking for a Playstation 5, it looks like you’re out of luck. Walmart launched its deal on Wednesday night and the gaming system is already out of stock.

Some other deals you can score today:

Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS for $119 (was $179, $60 savings)

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299 (special buy)

Hover-1 Nova Hoverboard, LED Wheels, LED Headlights for $69

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Apple W1 Headphone Chip for $119

Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset for $299

AirPods Pro at $169

Shark IQ Robot Self Empty™ RV1000S, Robot Vacuum for $329

Razor Electric Scooter for $69 (was $98, $29 savings)

Samsung 65” Class 7000 4K Smart TV for $478 (was $528, $50 savings)

Vizio 70-inch Class 4K UHD SmartCast TV for $478 (special buy)

Select video games for $15-$30 (special buy)

Xbox Series X Console for $499

All Walmart stores will open at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday. The company said it will limit the number of customers allowed in its stores and will promote physical distancing.

“We’ve been very thoughtful as we planned this year’s event. By spreading deals out across multiple days and making our hottest deals available online, we expect the Black Friday experience in our stores will be safer and more manageable for both our customers and our associates,” said Walmart’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer Scott McCall.