Nissan recalls 854K Sentra cars over brake light problem

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 854,000 cars in the U.S. and Canada because the brake lights might not come on when the driver presses on the pedal.
The recall covers certain Sentra compacts from the 2016 through 2019 model years, including more than 807,000 in the U.S. Nissan says silicon contamination can cause the stop lamp switch near the brake pedal to malfunction.
If that happens, the stop lamps may not light up and the engine may not start.
Owners will be notified in April. Dealers will replace the switch.
