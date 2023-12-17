AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you are looking to ring in the holidays with some bubbly you should remember all liquor stores will be closed Christmas and New Year’s Eve along with Christmas and New Year’s Day.

According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, liquor stores in Texas are only able to be open Monday through Saturday. With this law in place, all liquor stores in Texas will not be open until the Tuesday following both holidays.

“So, there are three days that were required to be closed throughout the year, Thanksgiving Day, New Year’s Day and Christmas Day. So, no matter where they fall, during the week, we have to be closed on that day, specifically, this year. It only happens once every seven years,” said M&R Liquor General Manager Teron Webb. “But this year, specifically, we have to be closed on Sunday and Monday.”

If you are trying to make that last-minute trip to the liquor store before it closes Texas state law only allows the stores to be open through a certain range of hours Monday through Friday.

“It’s going to be 10 a.m., right at 10 o’clock, we can start doing business and then at nine o’clock at night, we have to shut the doors. Anything past nine o’clock. Texas state law just doesn’t let us do anything past that,” said Webb.

One of the biggest selling items for New Year’s Eve is champagne and liquor stores and grocery stores plan to have their shelves stocked for that demand.

“You know everybody wants to ring in the new year and so we literally sell probably three times the amount of champagne on that day, then we do like in a month,” said Owner of Lone Star Liquor Jennifer Vick.

United supermarkets will be open on Christmas and New Year’s Eve so the community will still have the opportunity to buy beer and wine on the day of the holiday.

“We’ve been planning for this for several months now. You know, we always get with our partners, make sure that they order up, we go through and look at movement sales movement, go back and look at movement from the last time it fell on a Sunday,” said United Supermarket Store Director Dustin Kyle. “So, to make sure we’re prepared, and we have plenty of product on hand and to meet the needs of all of our guests.”