AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The excessive rain and flooding that has been seen in Amarillo forced many local business owners to close their doors. Pizza Planet and Indian Oven are both local businesses on Paramount that recently reopened their doors following the flooding that Amarillo experienced.

After being closed for a week, Pizza Planet kitchen manager Nicholas Rendon said that all of the employees are ready to get back to work.

“Luckily no water got in here. We had to come and clean a lot of stuff just because the food went bad and a lot of our pipes, we have to wash it out and everything. So, we had a lot of cleaning to do but luckily, we didn’t get any damage,” said Rendon.

Rendon said that while the business was closed, he saw a great amount of support from the community and all of the restaurant’s loyal customers.

“A lot of people were commenting on our Facebook page and our different pages, and we saw a lot of footage and different customers come in and they asked us about the flood and different things and chat a lot of support from our customers,” said Rendon.

Indian Oven just reopened a week ago after water entered into the restaurant causing damage to the parking lot, pipes and loss of electricity. Owner of Indian Oven Parveen Banwait said that now that the restaurant is back open, they are starting the process of getting back to normal.

“This is the authentic Indian Oven; we want to serve as the community and diversify the community as well as the different kinds of food and flavors that are out there. We are really back, and our customers are very loyal,” said Banwait.

Banwait said that she is glad to see all of the other businesses open across the city and hopes everyone can begin to get back to normal.