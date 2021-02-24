Fry’s Electronics permanently closing all stores nationwide

Customers exit Fry’s Electronics at the heart of Silicon Valley April, 2000 in Sunnyvale, CA. Fry’s is well-known within the computer world for its long hours and wide variety of products. (Photo by David McNew/Newsmakers)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Fry’s Electronics is going out of business.

Sister station KRON has confirmed that the iconic Bay Area retailer is permanently closing the doors of all stores nationwide.

The company has changed its website so that it now just shows a goodbye message.

The message says in part,

“After nearly 36 years in business as the one-stop-shop and online resource for high-tech professionals across nine states and 31 stores, Fry’s Electronics, Inc. (“Fry’s” or “Company”), has made the difficult decision to shut down its operations and close its business permanently as a result of changes in the retail industry and the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Company will implement the shut down through an orderly wind down process that it believes will be in the best interests of the Company, its creditors, and other stakeholders. The Company ceased regular operations and began the wind-down process on February 24, 2021. It is hoped that undertaking the wind-down through this orderly process will reduce costs, avoid additional liabilities, minimize the impact on our customers, vendors, landlords and associates, and maximize the value of the Company’s assets for its creditors and other stakeholders.” FRY’S ELECTRONICS

Fry’s has more than two dozen stores, mainly across California and Texas.

There are 6 stores in Northern California, 8 in Southern California, 8 in Texas, 2 in Arizona, and one store each in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

There is a unique theme to each store. The Bay Area locations are:

Fremont: 1893 World’s Fair

San Jose: First astronomers, the Mayans, with settings from Chichenitza

Sunnyvale: History of Silicon Valley

The Concord location was still a “work in progress” and was not yet given a theme.

According to the company website, Fry’s was founded in Sunnyvale in 1985 by the three Fry brothers – John, Randy, and Dave – and Kathy Kolder.

The company aimed to “provide a one-stop-shopping environment for the Hi-Tech Professional,” selling over 50,000 electronic items in each store, which ranged anywhere between 50,000 to 180,000 square feet.