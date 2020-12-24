Exchanging and returning items after the holidays a hassle? Here are the different policy types for retailers

FILE – In this Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, file photo, ornaments hang on a Christmas tree on display in New York. Office holiday parties are tricky in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Dancing, drinking and fancy dinners are out. Many companies are foregoing parties altogether, deciding instead to send staff gift baskets, extra time off or donations to charities that employees choose. (AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Better Business Bureau offered descriptions about the different exchange and return policies retailers may be following this holiday season. After all, stores are not legally required to accept exchanges or give refunds, unless the merchandise was defective or misrepresented.

As described by the Better Business Bureau:

An Exchange Policy does not necessarily mean you will get your money back.

Return for Credit means the store will give you store credit for the value of the item. Ask if the credit has an expiration date.

A Refund Policy states that the item can be returned for your money back, and most of the time has stipulations such as receipt required, a time limit to get the refund or that items must be new and in original packaging.

All Sales Final may even apply to damaged or other as-is merchandise.

A Restocking Fee is a fee you must pay for the time the item was out of the store and unable to be sold to someone else.

Product Warranties are often confused with store return policies. Understand the warranty before purchasing the item and read it before returning a defective product to the retailer.

A written Contract may provide special provisions for returning products. The BBB advises you read and understand the contract before you sign it, never sign a blank contract and always ask for and keep a copy. Contracts are typically used for the purchase of furniture, appliances or cell phones.

Before you check out, ask what the store`s refund and exchange policies are, especially if you are buying technology or hard to find items.

“It`s up to the buyer to know what the return policy is,” said Janna Kiehl, BBB President & CEO. “An exchange or return for credit policy does not mean you will get your money back and a restocking fee can be charged even when the store says you can return the item.”

Consider timing, most store policies include a window of time for the return and restrictions may apply. “Keep all packaging and receipts and make returns as soon as possible after the sale,” said Kiehl.

Find more tips and topics on BBB`s Holiday Tips site.