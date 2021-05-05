Disney Releases Rainbow Collection For Pride Month

(WTRF)- Disney has announced they have a line of clothing and accessories for Pride Month 2021.

The Rainbow Collection will give parts of the funds collected to organizations around the world that support LGBTQ+ communities.

More information on the merchandise can be found here.

