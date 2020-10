FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2019, file photo, the Best Buy logo is shown on a store in Richfield, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

(KAMR/KCIT) – Best Buy has announced that they have released their Black Friday ad and store hours.

Best Buy will be closed on Thanksgiving day and open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Best Buy says they offer contactless pickup and will have safety policies in place at all stores.

You can find Best Buy’s full Black Friday schedule here.

For more information visit MyHighPlains.com.