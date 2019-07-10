Skip to content
KAMR
Amarillo
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Politics Today
National
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Politics
Good News
Entertainment
Weird News
Viral Videos
For Your Health
Product Recalls
Top Stories
Amarillo Marine recognized as Marine of the Year
Top Stories
President Trump threatens to veto defense spending bill
AMBER ALERT issued for missing 18-month-old boy from Dallas
Mayor Nelson to host summit on homelessness
Palo Duro Canyon park officials ask visitors not to pocket the past
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Texas Burn Bans
Closings and Delays
Top Stories
A stormy night ahead.
Top Stories
Now is the ideal time to harvest rainwater, officials say
Sports
Local Sports
Sod Poodles
Buff Nation
Top Stories
Alex Morgan, US women’s soccer team honored at The ESPYS
Top Stories
Verdure hosts second annual pole vault camp
Top Stories
Jim Bouton, former pitcher, “Ball Four” author, dies at 80
Former NFL defensive lineman says he needs kidney transplant
“Robot umpires” debut in independent Atlantic League
NCAA charges NC State with 4 men’s hoops violations
Studio 4
Studio 4
Recipes
Bands
Top Stories
Andy & Meaghan Chat: Beyonce, Volkswagen Beetle and More
Top Stories
Ask the Tree Geek: Tree Climbing
Top Stories
A Weekend of Shopping at The Peddler Show
Lace Up Your Running Shoes for the 7th Annual MTK Memorial Run
Time for the 13th Annual Armed Forces Golf Ops
The Drunken Oyster: Coconut Curry Jalapeño Swordfish & Coconut Mule
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Clear the Shelters
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Women’s History
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Sod Poodles Tickets Giveaway
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
TV Guide
Bring back KAMR
Search
Search
Search
Weather
A stormy night ahead.
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Child rescued from sewer drain
US flag mowed into lawn to honor fallen soldier
Teen catches toddler who falls off a building
Home security footage captures creepy Harry Potter character
Top warning signs you’re at a bad restaurant
Video shows moment elderly man is pushed off bus before his death
Survey: Half of Americans treat swimming pools as communal bathtub