Meet Wylie, the rare coyote-red wolf mix here on the high plains

Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center takes in and cares for a ton of different animals on the high plains.



But it turns out that one animal they’ve had for three years now, has a special and rare distinction.

Meet Wylie, who’s part coyote and part red wolf. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the red wolf is considered an endangered species.



Wylie came into the care of the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Amarillo from a family in Memphis.



After a Facebook post and an inclination, Wild West Wildlife Founder Stephanie Brady sent off specimens to U.S. Fish and Wildlife for testing. Several months later, Brady got the news that Wylie was indeed part coyote and part red wolf.

Brady says that having an animal like Wylie at her rehab center has been quite the blessing.

“We consider Wylie a surrogate to our wild coyote pups that come into our care. He’s very fatherly and protective and he lets us know that when we go into the enclosure to do feedings and cleanings. We feel very blessed to have him in our care and we look forward to all the different things we can learn from him,” said Brady.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, no study has been done yet on the number of red wolf-coyote species in the state of Texas. But a T.P.W. biologist we spoke with says one could happen in the near future.

For more information on the endangered red wolf species: https://www.fws.gov/southeast/wildlife/mammals/red-wolf/