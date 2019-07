Kids Inc comes by our studio to talk about their upcoming Fall Sports program

Kim Killian from Kids Inc comes by to tell us about their upcoming fall sports program.

Tackle Football is $110 to register. It is open to kids from 4th to 6th grade. The season begins on September 14th.

Outdoor Soccer is $73 to register. It is open to kids from age 4 to 5th grade. The season begins on September 14th.

Volleyball is $78 to register. It is open to kids from 2nd to 6th grade. The season begins on September 13th.

Cheerleading is $35 to register. It is open to kids from age 4 to 6th grade. The season begins on September 14th.

Flag Football $73 to register. It is open to kids from Kindergarten to 6th grade. The season begins on September 14th.