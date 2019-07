Get Fit Amarillo stops by our studio to talk about compression wear and upcoming events at Get Fit.

Those upcoming events are:

Hot Blooded 5k 10k Race

Sat Jul 27th 7:30am – 11:00am

Get Fit, S Georgia St, Amarillo, Tx 79110

$5 entry fee

First 250 to register get a free shirt

Mayor’s Half Marathon

September 21st

Starts at 7:30am

Begins at the Get Fit Amarillo store

Features a 5k, Half Marathon, and Relays

Benefitting The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center