AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The free Barrio Historical Sites Hunt Kickoff is being held on Saturday, July 13 at the Barrio Bash event.

The first edition Barrio Historical map, which contains 27 highly ranked historical sites, churches, and 18 business partners, is being released at the event.

The Barrio Neighborhood plan was completed in 2018 and creates a better vision for the families that live in that community. Organizers host meetings and fundraisers to engage the community and continue the mission to make this part of Amarillo as successful as possible.