Blank Spaces Murals Brightening Up Amarillo

Thanks in part to a grant by the City of Amarillo, Blank Spaces Murals has given some new life to area businesses as some local young artists are looking to express themselves creatively.

Since it’s inception, Blank Spaces was started with the goal in mind to give area youth the opportunity to paint giant murals at select sites across town while gaining on the job experience and interacting with local businesses.

The group just put the finishing touches on their mural at Snack Pak 4 Kids and are currently working on a three-story project, The Edge Dance Studio on 34th and Western.

Those working on the murals age in range from 9 to 20 years old and say that Blank Spaces has brought out the best in them.

“Helps me realize what our talent can get us to and all this stuff that we can do with it while helping the community. Using our talent to create these really big projects,” said Briana Hernandez, Blank Spaces Crew Member.

“I have some trouble finding inspiration but having big projects like this and knowing that I’m apart of something that makes me an artist helps me a lot knowing that I can have a future career doing this. It just makes me really happy,” said Cecilia Mendoza, Blank Spaces Crew Member.



