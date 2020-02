All Games at Dimmitt High School:

Game 1

Palo Duro (Visitor) vs. Lubbock Cooper (Home)

Thursday – Feb. 13

6:00 pm.

Game 2

Plainview vs. Game 1 winner

Friday – Feb. 14

6:00 pm.

If Plainview wins game 2 – they are 3 seed and loser of game 2 is 4 seed.

If Plainview loses game 2 – Winner of game 2 is 3 seed and Loser of game 1 and Loser of game 2 will play for 4th seed.

Game 3 (if Necessary)

Sat.- Feb. 15

TBD