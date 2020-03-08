Festival of Colors celebration at Starlight Ranch

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Saturday at the Starlight Ranch, hundreds of people came together for Holi and the Festival of Colors.

Holi is the festival that signifies the arrival of spring, the end of winter, the blossoming of love, and for many a festive day to meet others. It’s also a time to play and laugh, forget and forgive, and repair broken relationships.

Some of the festivities today included Bollywood dance workshops, hand painted henna tattoos, and freshly prepared coconut water, as well as other food vendors and activities for kids. This led all to the big event of the day–the color war to celebrate the coming of spring. Vidhi Patel, the Joint Secretary of the Indian Association of Amarillo said the event is significant to their culture.

This is the first time for the event to be held at the Starlight Ranch and Patel said they loved to see so many people come out and celebrate today’s event.

The holiday of Holi is March ninth and tenth this year. It is celebrated around the world.

