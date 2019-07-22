Amarillo visitor’s council talks with us about National Day of the Cowboy

Hope Stokes from the Amarillo Visitor’s Council stops by our studio to talk about the upcoming National Day of the Cowboy.

The National Day of the Cowboy is an event that is celebrated around the country, including right here in Amarillo. Local groups join forces to teach, entertain and celebrate the 9th annual National Day of the Cowboy with the public. The celebration takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 27 at the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum. This free event provides entertainment for the whole family.

In addition to the Hall of Fame, local partners include Amarillo National Bank, Reed Beverage, Coors Cowboy Club, Ed Montana, the Amarillo Public Library, Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, Center City, Southwest Cowboy Poets Association, country music radio station 97.9 KGNC FM, and the Amarillo Convention & Visitors Council. These partners lead activities amidst the fun planned by the Hall of Fame.

Visitors can look forward to these activities and events during the celebration, all activities run for the duration of the event, except for American Quarter Horse rides:

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. activities Bouncy horse barrel racing on the lawn Make your own Noodle Stick Pony or Cowboy Trail mix Learn to rope a calf Listen to Cowgirl and Cowboy poetry with the Southwest Cowboy Poets Association Employees from the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum will show young visitors how to create their own brand Take a tour of the Hall of Fame & Museum Explore the “Horsemen of the World” exhibit Make your mark on a Center City stallion statue Listen to music by Ed Montana Meet the 2019 American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame inductees

Read ‘Em Cowboy storytime with the Amarillo Public Library, 10:30 am, 11:30 am, 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm.

Ride an American Quarter Horse from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sign -up starts at 10 a.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend the event to learn more about cowboys and their trusty mounts, American Quarter Horses. Thanks to the American Quarter Horse Foundation, Amarillo National Bank and our event partners, there is no admission fee, and free food and drinks will be provided as long as supplies last.

The National Day of the Cowboy campaign was founded in 2004 to preserve, protect and promote the cowboy and our Western heritage. The campaign lobbies for the passage of the national resolution designating the fourth Saturday of every July a permanent celebration on the national calendar. The campaign believes in honoring cowboys and cowgirls for their enduring contribution and their courageous, pioneering American spirit. For more information on the scope of this day as a national event, go to www.nationaldayofthecowboy.com.