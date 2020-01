CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) Saturday was a successful one for both West Texas A&M Basketball teams, the #25 Lady Buffs defeated #2 Lubbock Christian, 64-56. The Buffs were no slouch, dominating LCU 92-68.

Watch the video above to see our highlights from both games, as well as hear from WT women’s basketball head coach, Kristen Mattio, about her team’s upset victory against #2 Lubbock Christian.