AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Brooks Koepka took advantage of the early prime playing conditions at Augusta National, shooting a bogey-free round of 67 Friday to move to 12-under for the tournament, five shots ahead of the rest of the field.

Several golfers still had yet to tee off, including first round co-leader Jon Rahm, who was 7 under. The other first round leader, Viktor Hovland was still on the course when Koepka finished.

The field will have some work to do to catch Koepka, who played particularly well on the par 5s. He was 5 under on those four holes and even par on the rest of the course.

Koepka has won the U.S. Open and PGA Championship twice but is zeroing in on a first Masters win after finishing second here in 2019. He shot 65 on Thursday to tie for the first-round lead and has only one bogey in 36 holes.