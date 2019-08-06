Breaking News
President Trump expected to visit El Paso Wednesday

Video View 8/6/2019

Movies

by: Raphael Seth

Posted: / Updated:

Elton John biopic “Rocketman” arrives on video this week. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss