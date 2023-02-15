Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The CDC is warning of a future surge in diabetes among Americans under 20.

We checked in with Baylor Scott White to hear how they’ve already seen more children and young adults diagnosed for both type one and two diabetes.

The Samouce family in Williamson county is going through a similar story.

Ally & Eric Samouce live in Liberty Hill with their two-and-a-half-year-old son Nathan, with a baby girl on the way.

Nathan was diagnosed in June last year, and it was a curveball the new parents had to take in.

“There’s no way, my kids going to die. I have no idea what I’m doing,” said Ally Samouce.

It was a tearful moment for Ally to remember Nathan’s diagnosis of type one diabetes.

“It’s hard as a parent not knowing why something like this is happening to your kid because you want to know why. I mean, that was the most important thing to us when we found out, like, why did this happen,” said Ally.

Neither Ally nor Eric have immediate family with diabetes.

She first noticed signs in the summer when potty training Nathan.

“The first things that I noticed was how much he was going to the bathroom. I actually started setting a timer and it was every 15 minutes on the dot, and it was a large amount of urine every time,” said Ally.

Nathan was also drinking an excessive amount of water.

Their provider, Dr. Stephen Ponder at McLane Children’s Hospital says the symptoms for type one diabetes are hard to detect early.

“This is nothing new, this has been going on for as long as I’ve been practicing,” said Dr. Ponder. “This is because its relatively rare in a general doctor’s practice to see a newly diagnosed child with diabetes.”

Ponder says other symptoms include increased appetite, and possible weight loss.

These symptoms develop quickly in children but the signs are subtle for type 2 diabetes.

“I did not expect him to be diagnosed with diabetes when I took him into the pediatrician that day,” said Ally. “I thought we’d come home and she would just say, you know, he’s just drinks a lot of water.”

“Seven months into caring for Nathan as he navigates diabetes, Ally wants to let other parents know it gets easier.

“It’s hard still every single day, and it’s just the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through in my life, but I’m here doing this interview and that says a lot,” said Ally.

Ally and her husband Eric both ran tests to find a low chance for their daughter being diagnosed with diabetes.