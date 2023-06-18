SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – When a summer storm knocks out electricity during a summer heat wave, you have two choices: either beat the heat or let it beat you. Here are 10 tips to help you stay as cool as possible until the electricity (and the air conditioner) comes back on again.

Drink water

Staying hydrated is always a great idea, but even more so when you’re experiencing days without air conditioning, the subtle spin of ceiling fans, and refrigeration.

Dip sheets in water, hang in windows

The Egyptians used evaporation to cool themselves during extreme heat, and you can, too. Just hang a damp sheet up, and when the breeze blows, it will cool your home. You can sleep on damp sheets, too, and it will keep you cooler.

Shut the doors to rooms that face the sun

Some rooms in your house are always a few days warmer, even when the air conditioner is running. While your power is out, close the doors to your hottest rooms and spend your time in the coolest rooms of the house.

Cold showers make a difference

When you are becoming too hot for your own comfort, take a cold shower or bath and let keep your hair wet for as long as possible afterward. If you find this to really help, take to your favorite swimming hole. Be in the lake, the river, or our neighbor’s swimming pool, it’s easy to forget the heat when you’re swimming in waters that can cool you down.

Battery-powered fans

Use battery-powered fans if you’ve got them. If you don’t have battery-powered fans, then consider purchasing one to keep in your emergency kit for the next power outage. But be careful with fan use when it’s really hot outside. In fact, it might not be a bad idea to read this study before you use a fan in extreme heat.

Ask for help

Can you go stay with a friend or a family member that did not lose power during the storm? If not, public spaces such as the library may be a perfect place to relax indoors while waiting for your power to be restored.

Have a hard time asking for help? Here is a scholarly take on why it’s okay to ask others for help during your time of need.

The cold towel trick

Use a clean towel to soak up the ice-cool water pooling in your ice chest. Squeeze out the water until it’s still quite damp but not dripping water. Wrap the ice-cold towel around your neck. Or if you’re more of a bandana person, wet a bandana in the same manner and tie it in your hair.

Here are more tips for using ice to cool in a humid climate, too.

Wear breathable fabrics

Wear loose-fitting, light-in-color clothing. If you have athletic gear designed to help keep you cool during the heat, get it out of the closet and wear it even though you aren’t working out. Just avoid jeans or tight-fitting shirts as much as possible.

Curious as to how athletic gear helps keep a person cool? Here’s how.

Open your windows

If possible, open your windows when the outside temperature is cooler than the inside temperature. But be sure to close your windows in time to keep the cool air trapped inside your home.

Sleep outside if needed

If the outside temperature is lower than the inside temperature, you can always sleep in your backyard. Just remember to use bug spray and don’t let the morning sun sneak up and give you a sunburn while you’re sleeping.