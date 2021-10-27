Waco police officer shares her breast cancer journey

WACO, Texas – Patrol officer Nicki Coffman has fought crime on the street for years – but it was an internal battle that she says put her fight to the test.

At the age of 34, Coffman was diagnosed with Stage Two Breast Cancer.

“I was 34, and I was fit, and I was healthy. You typically don’t have to mammogram until you’re 40 years old. If that would have been the case for me, that, I wouldn’t be standing here right now,” Coffman says.

Officer Coffman is always on the go. Hearing the diagnosis really slowed her down, but this slower pace allowed her to focus on her health.

“I mean, while I was taking a shower one day, I felt something that wasn’t supposed to be there. And went to the doctor two months later, and then it actually came back that it was breast cancer,” says Coffman.

Stage Two Breast Cancer. As you can imagine – Nicki was shocked, to say the least.

“As soon as I was diagnosed, I had a bilateral mastectomy and I did six months of chemo. Then after that, I did 28 radiation treatments,” says Coffman.

2017 was a hard year for Nicki – not being able to work, and going through intensive treatment. But now she is happy to say she is a cancer survivor.

“I’m being put in a clinical trial right now, so if everything goes as planned, then I’ll be off my medication in one year,” says Coffman.

The Waco Police Department is showing their support this month by wearing pink patches.

“It’s not just support for me, [it] is support for everybody that see their fight or face breast cancer or someone you know, that’s just in the community going through right now,” says Coffman.

For Nicki, every day is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. One out of eight women get diagnosed with breast cancer.

A message she would like to share is, “If you haven’t been to the doctor in a while, just go get checked to make sure that that you’re healthy and you don’t have cancer,” says Coffman.

If you would also like to show your support, you can purchase a pink patch through the Police Association.