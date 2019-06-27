Vegan options are here to stay

Grubhub’s mid-year report checks in on the popular food trends and provides an update on where some of the "trendier" foods actually stand

A report from GrubHub shows plant-based options are on the rise across America.

Orders of vegan-friendly foods on GrubHub increased by 25 percent so far in 2019 with orders for the plant-based “impossible burger” specifically rising by 82 percent.

For non-vegans, the top trends for summer are barbecue pork buns.

Also, truffle parm fries and quinoa and arugula salad.

The top breakfast item was all about the salty and sweet combo, with chicken and waffles as the number one order for 2019.

And, we all scream for ice cream.

The brownie sundae is the top dessert, with cake batter fro-yo and donut ice cream sandwiches not far behind.

For late-night munchies, the impossible burger popping up again as the number one ordered item.