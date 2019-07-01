This household product beats aloe as the best sunburn cure

When the summer sun gets the best of you, turn to apple cider vinegar for relief.

If the hot sun gets the best of you this summer put the aloe vera back on the shelve and reach for this household item instead.

Although the cool green gel has been used as a burn relief for years one expert says you should be finding solace in apple cider vinegar instead!

Dendy Engelman, a dermatologic surgeon interviewed by the “New York Post” recommends soaking in a lukewarm bath spiked with apple cider vinegar for 10 to 15 minutes for the best relief.

She says the cooling magic of apple cider vinegar comes from its anti-inflammatory properties which will soothe your burnt skin while the vinegar’s acetic acid helps soften it.

When it comes to sunburn, preventing the burn with sunscreen or layers should always be your number one priority but if it happens, try cool water and apple cider vinegar!