AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech University Health and Sciences Center announced that the Texas Tech Physicians Geriatric Oncology, in conjunction with the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, will host free memory screenings on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to TTU officials, the free event, in observance of National Memory Screening Day, will be held at the Texas Tech Physicians first-floor lobby, 1400 South Coulter Street.

Officials stated that there will be an opening ceremony from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. with remarks from Amarillo Mayor Cole Stanley and TTUHSC School of Medicine Interim Regional Dean Brian Weis, M.D.

Officials also noted that early detection of mild cognitive impairment may give a person the opportunity to take advantage of treatments that may slow the changes in memory and thinking skills or participate in a clinical trial.

Officials further said that the memory screening is a series of questions and/or tasks that takes about 10 minutes to complete and can indicate if someone may benefit from a comprehensive medical evaluation. It is not used to diagnose any particular illness and does not replace consultation with a physician or other clinician.